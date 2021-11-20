Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

