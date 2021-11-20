Credit Suisse AG Has $1.56 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.