Credit Suisse AG Has $1.57 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 567.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.