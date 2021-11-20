Credit Suisse AG Has $1.61 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

