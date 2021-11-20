Credit Suisse AG Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.