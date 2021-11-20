Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 640.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.