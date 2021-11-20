Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

