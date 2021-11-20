Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Varex Imaging worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.