Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,994 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of First Merchants worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.