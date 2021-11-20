Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,679 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

