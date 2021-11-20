Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,749 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after buying an additional 394,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Codexis by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.