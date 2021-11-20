Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,053 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

