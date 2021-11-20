Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,815 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Hawaiian worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

