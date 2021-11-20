Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,701 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

