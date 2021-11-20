Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,161 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

