Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,110 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,595 shares of company stock worth $72,247,214 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

