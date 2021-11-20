Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,992 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of AAR worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

