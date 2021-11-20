Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,085 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Pretium Resources worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PVG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.