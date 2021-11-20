Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $22.05 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

