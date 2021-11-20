Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

