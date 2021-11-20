Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of CSG Systems International worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

CSGS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

