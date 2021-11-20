Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Children’s Place worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Children’s Place by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

