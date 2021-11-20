Critical Contrast: Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) & Its Competitors

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals
|$4.86 million
|$210,000.00
|-25.00
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|$3.74 billion
|$366.26 million
|7.41
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|133
|424
|625
|11
|2.43
As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals
|-2.92%
|-2.21%
|-1.85%
|Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|2.89%
|9.83%
|2.88%
Volatility and Risk
Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Polydex Pharmaceuticals peers beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.