Critical Contrast: Timberline Resources (TLRS) versus The Competition

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3507 3781 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.59 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.