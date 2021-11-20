Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

