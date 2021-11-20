Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,959 shares of company stock valued at $69,839,043 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CYRX opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. Cryoport has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport Company Profile
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.