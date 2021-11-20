Crypterium Price Hits $0.30 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

