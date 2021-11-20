Crypto.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $466.14 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.75 billion and approximately $466.14 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

