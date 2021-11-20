Cryptonovae (YAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,146.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $7,146.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,900,008 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

