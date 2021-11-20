CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $426,061.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000104 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

