CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

CSLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

