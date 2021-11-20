CUTcoin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $37.63 million and $622.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00205984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003083 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00610898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077694 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,290,997 coins and its circulating supply is 150,290,997 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

