CVCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. CVCoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and $1.39 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

