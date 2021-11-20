CVCoin Trading 74.8% Lower This Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $815,203.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 74.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

