CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,350.09

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,350.09 ($30.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,414 ($31.54). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 205,648 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,448.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,350.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

In related news, insider Robin Alfonso bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($65,064.02).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

