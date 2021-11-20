CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 771.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.