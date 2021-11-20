Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.49 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Dai has a total market cap of $6.49 billion and $485.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

