Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.