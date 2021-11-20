Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price for the company.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

