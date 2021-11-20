DAOventures Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $26,418.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005130 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005373 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

