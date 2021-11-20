Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,937,569 shares of company stock worth $466,890,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $192.60 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.