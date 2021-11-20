Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.97.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

