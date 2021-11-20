DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in DaVita by 65.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 21.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. DaVita has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

