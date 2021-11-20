DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:DVA opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

