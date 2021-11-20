DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
NYSE:DVA opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
