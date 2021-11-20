Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

