Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DPSI stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPSI shares. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

