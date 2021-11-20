Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12. Approximately 3,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

