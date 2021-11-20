DeepOnion Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $4,742.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015435 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,597,711 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

