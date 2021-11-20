DEEPSPACE Trading Down 19.9% This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and $1.17 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

