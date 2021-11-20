Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 42,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.